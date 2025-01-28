What's the story

The genius behind the revolutionary Universal Serial Bus (USB) Ajay V Bhatt said in an old interview that he never invented the technology for money.

"I did this to bring about change, and it's not very often that somebody gets a chance to bring about this big a change," he once told Business Insider.

Fast forward the years and he has now been honored with the Padma Shri in the field of science and engineering.