What's the story

India's stock market witnessed a major crash after the country's first Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases was detected in Bengaluru.

The BSE Sensex crashed by over 1,100 points while the Nifty50 index dropped by nearly 1.4%.

The market reaction comes amid a virus outbreak in China and two confirmed HMPV cases in Karnataka.

The fear gage index, India VIX, also spiked by 13%.