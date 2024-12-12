Summarize Simplifying... In short In a break from tradition, President Trump has invited China's leader, Xi Jinping, to his presidential inauguration, marking the first time a foreign leader has been invited to such an event.

Despite ongoing tensions, including threats of increased tariffs and a potential TikTok ban, Trump's invitation extends to other world leaders as well.

Trump invites China's Xi Jinping to his presidential inauguration

What's the story President-elect Donald Trump has invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to his inauguration on January 20, 2025. The invitation was reportedly sent in early November, soon after Trump's election victory. However, it is still unclear if President Xi will accept the invitation, as there has been no official comment from the Chinese embassy in Washington on this issue.

Trump's inauguration invite to Xi Jinping breaks tradition

This invitation is a major break from tradition as foreign leaders have not attended US presidential inaugurations in the past. Official records since 1874 show that no foreign leader has attended a US transfer-of-power ceremony. Such events are usually attended by ambassadors and other diplomats, not heads of state. Along with President Xi, Trump's team is also mulling inviting other world leaders to the Capitol for the swearing-in ceremony, per reports.

Other world leaders may attend Trump's inauguration

Meanwhile, members of Trump's inner circle, including incoming national security adviser Mike Waltz, continue to be vocal critics of Xi's leadership. Trump himself has warned to increase tariffs on Chinese goods. The US has given TikTok's Chinese parent firm, ByteDance, until January 19 to sell the social media app or face a ban in the US. TikTok is contesting the ban in court; it lost a plea to prevent it last week but is now appealing to the Supreme Court.

Trump's return to power after defeating Democratic rival

Trump's next inauguration will be his return as the 47th president of the United States after defeating Democratic rival Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election. He won 295 electoral votes to Harris's 226 votes, making him only the second US president elected to nonconsecutive terms. Trump last served as president from 2017 to 2021.