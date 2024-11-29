Summarize Simplifying... In short Russian President Putin has voiced concerns over the safety of US President-elect Trump, criticizing the harsh methods used against him during the election campaign.

Amidst this, Putin also speculated on the Biden administration's decision to allow Ukraine to use Western missiles against Russia, while threatening to retaliate with nuclear-capable missiles.

Meanwhile, Trump has pledged to end the ongoing Ukraine war within 24 hours of his office assumption, though the specifics of his plan remain unclear.

Putin calls Trump an intelligent and experienced politician

'Not safe...': Putin expresses concern over US President-elect Trump's safety

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:38 am Nov 29, 202411:38 am

What's the story Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed concerns over the safety of United States President-elect Donald Trump, after several assassination attempts. Speaking at a press conference in Kazakhstan, Putin called Trump an "intelligent and experienced politician" but warned that his security is currently at risk. "By the way, in my opinion, he (Trump) is not safe now," said Putin.

Election tactics

Putin criticizes 'uncivilized methods' used against Trump

Putin also slammed the "absolutely uncivilized methods" used against Trump during the US election campaign, including attacks on his family. He called the actions "revolting," adding that such behavior wouldn't be tolerated even among "bandits" in Russia. The Russian leader also slammed what he termed "humiliating and unfounded judicial procedures" against Trump, referring to his conviction on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Diplomatic speculation

Putin speculates on Biden administration's Ukraine strategy

Putin also speculated on the Biden administration's decision to allow Ukraine to strike Russia with Western missiles. He suggested this could be a strategy designed to either aid or complicate Trump's future dealings with Russia. Despite these tensions and ongoing military actions against Ukraine, Putin affirmed that Moscow remains open to dialogue with the incoming US administration.

Military warning

Putin threatens use of nuclear-capable missiles against Ukraine

Along with raising concerns for Trump's safety, Putin also issued a strong warning about Russia's military action against Ukraine. He threatened to use Oreshnik missiles, which can carry nuclear payloads, against Ukrainian targets if required. These missiles were recently used in an attack on Ukraine's Dnipro region.

Peace pledge

Trump pledges to end Ukraine war, details remain unclear

President-elect Trump has promised to end the Ukraine war within 24 hours of assuming office but has not elaborated on how he intends to do so. Tensions continue to run high as Russia persists with its military offensive and the US, United Kingdom, and France provide Ukraine with long-range missiles. The situation poses a major challenge for the incoming administration.