Summarize Simplifying... In short Iran has reportedly given the US written assurance that it won't assassinate former President Trump, a threat taken seriously by the National Security Council.

Meanwhile, the Justice Department is prosecuting those linked to alleged assassination plots, including an operative from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Despite refusing to comment on official communications, Iran's UN mission maintains its commitment to legal justice for the 2020 airstrike ordered by Trump that killed General Soleimani. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The message was delivered through a third party

US received Iran's 'written assurance' it won't assassinate Trump: Reports

By Chanshimla Varah 03:14 pm Nov 16, 202403:14 pm

What's the story The United States received a written assurance from Iran that the latter is not actively plotting to assassinate President-elect Donald Trump, according to multiple reports. The message was delivered through a third party before the presidential election. The communication came after a stern warning from the Biden administration in September, declaring any attempt on Trump's life would be viewed as an act of war.

Response

Iran's message to US, a response to Biden's warning

National Security Council spokesman Sean Savett had emphasized the seriousness of such threats, calling them a "national and homeland security matter of the highest priority." The Wall Street Journal was the first to report on Iran's message to the US, which was subsequently confirmed by other news channels. The Justice Department is now prosecuting those allegedly involved in murder-for-hire plots against Trump.

Legal action

Justice Department prosecuting individuals linked to assassination plots

One operative tied to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps confessed to being assigned to surveil and possibly assassinate Trump. Prosecutors said Farhad Shakeri, who is believed to be in Iran, was ordered by IRGC officials to plan an attack against Trump. If the plan could not be completed in time, Iranian officials instructed Shakeri to postpone the plan until after the election since the official "assessed that [Trump] would lose the election," according to the court documents.

Legal commitment

Iran's UN mission reaffirms commitment to legal avenues

Iran's Permanent Mission to the United Nations refused to comment on official communications but reiterated its commitment to seeking justice for General Qasem Soleimani's assassination through legal means. Soleimani was killed in a 2020 airstrike ordered by Trump, which had led to heightened tensions between the two nations. Since then, US intelligence assessments have highlighted continued threats from Iran against former Trump administration officials.