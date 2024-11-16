Summarize Simplifying... In short A Gujarati family, the Patels, tragically froze to death while attempting to illegally cross the US-Canada border.

The incident, part of a larger human smuggling operation allegedly run by two men, Harshkumar Patel and Steve Shand, highlights the dangerous lengths people go to for a chance at a new life.

The incident took place in January 2022

Gujarati family freezes to death while crossing US-Canada border

By Chanshimla Varah 02:22 pm Nov 16, 2024

What's the story An Indian family of four tragically froze to death while illegally crossing the United States-Canada border. The Patel family—Jagdish Patel, his wife Vaishaliben, and their two young children—was among a group of 11 Indians attempting to enter the US. The incident took place in January 2022 as they walked through freezing farm fields in northern Minnesota with temperatures dropping to minus 36 Fahrenheit (minus 38 Celsius).

Smuggling operation

Patel family's tragic end amid human smuggling operation

The Patels were found by Canadian authorities on January 19, 2022, having frozen to death. Jagdish was found clutching his three-year-old son Dharmik, who was wrapped in a blanket. The family was from Dingucha, Gujarat, where Jagdish and Vaishaliben worked as school teachers. They lived with Jagdish's parents and raised their children there.

Illegal immigration

Human smuggling operation linked to Patel family's demise

According to reports, the Patel family's bid to cross the border was part of a larger human smuggling operation. Two men, Harshkumar Patel, aka "Dirty Harry," and Steve Shand are accused of running this smuggling ring across the US-Canada border. Both men have pleaded not guilty and are awaiting trial. Smuggling networks charge as much as $90,000 per person for such treacherous journeys. The trial of the two men accused in this case is set to begin Monday.