Summarize Simplifying... In short Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk, leading DOGE, aim to reduce government size and increase transparency through weekly 'Dogecasts.'

They criticize bureaucracy for hindering innovation and propose radical reforms, including the potential abolishment of several federal agencies.

Their mission is to cut spending, abolish regulations, and restructure agencies, promising a future where America's best days are still ahead. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Vivek Ramaswamy hints at massive job cuts in US government

US heading toward 'millions' of government job cuts: Vivek Ramaswamy

By Akash Pandey 02:02 pm Nov 16, 202402:02 pm

What's the story Entrepreneur-turned-politician Vivek Ramaswamy has hinted at a drastic cut to federal government jobs in the United States. He said this while speaking at an event in Mar-a-Lago, Florida. Ramaswamy is now heading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) with Elon Musk. "Elon Musk and I are in a position to start the mass deportations of millions of unelected federal bureaucrats out of the DC bureaucracy. That, too, is how we're going to save this country," he said.

Ascent

Ramaswamy's vision for a resurgent America

Ramaswamy also expressed optimism about the future of the US, saying he believes the nation is on an upward trajectory. "We've been taught to believe over the last four years that we have become a nation in decline, that we're at the end of the ancient Roman Empire. I think with what happened last week, we're back to being a nation in our ascent. A nation whose best days are actually still ahead of us," he added.

Transparency

DOGE's commitment to transparency and efficiency

Ramaswamy and Musk have pledged to keep the public updated on DOGE's progress through weekly livestreams, called 'Dogecasts.' "Our goal is to shave the size of government and be as transparent as possible with the public," Ramaswamy said. He also stressed that DOGE aims to create a government that would make America's Founders proud, underlining their commitment toward fulfilling this mandate. "Elon Musk and I look forward to fulfilling the mandate given to us by President Trump," he said.

Bureaucracy

Ramaswamy criticizes bureaucracy for stifling innovation

Ramaswamy slammed excessive bureaucracy for stifling innovation and driving up costs in the US. He flagged this as a major issue in a number of federal agencies such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), etc. "They are utterly agnostic to how their daily decisions stifle new inventions and impose costs that deter growth," he said, emphasizing how bureaucratic decisions affect economic growth and technological advancement.

Mission

DOGE's mission to cut spending and restructure agencies

Led by Ramaswamy and Musk, DOGE seeks to cut spending, abolish regulations, and reorganize federal agencies. The department functions outside the formal federal government structure. On the campaign trail, Ramaswamy suggested radical reforms or even abolishment of several federal agencies such as the Education Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Internal Revenue Service (IRS), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC).