US heading toward 'millions' of government job cuts: Vivek Ramaswamy
Entrepreneur-turned-politician Vivek Ramaswamy has hinted at a drastic cut to federal government jobs in the United States. He said this while speaking at an event in Mar-a-Lago, Florida. Ramaswamy is now heading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) with Elon Musk. "Elon Musk and I are in a position to start the mass deportations of millions of unelected federal bureaucrats out of the DC bureaucracy. That, too, is how we're going to save this country," he said.
Ramaswamy's vision for a resurgent America
Ramaswamy also expressed optimism about the future of the US, saying he believes the nation is on an upward trajectory. "We've been taught to believe over the last four years that we have become a nation in decline, that we're at the end of the ancient Roman Empire. I think with what happened last week, we're back to being a nation in our ascent. A nation whose best days are actually still ahead of us," he added.
DOGE's commitment to transparency and efficiency
Ramaswamy and Musk have pledged to keep the public updated on DOGE's progress through weekly livestreams, called 'Dogecasts.' "Our goal is to shave the size of government and be as transparent as possible with the public," Ramaswamy said. He also stressed that DOGE aims to create a government that would make America's Founders proud, underlining their commitment toward fulfilling this mandate. "Elon Musk and I look forward to fulfilling the mandate given to us by President Trump," he said.
Ramaswamy criticizes bureaucracy for stifling innovation
Ramaswamy slammed excessive bureaucracy for stifling innovation and driving up costs in the US. He flagged this as a major issue in a number of federal agencies such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), etc. "They are utterly agnostic to how their daily decisions stifle new inventions and impose costs that deter growth," he said, emphasizing how bureaucratic decisions affect economic growth and technological advancement.
DOGE's mission to cut spending and restructure agencies
Led by Ramaswamy and Musk, DOGE seeks to cut spending, abolish regulations, and reorganize federal agencies. The department functions outside the formal federal government structure. On the campaign trail, Ramaswamy suggested radical reforms or even abolishment of several federal agencies such as the Education Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Internal Revenue Service (IRS), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC).