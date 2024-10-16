Summarize Simplifying... In short Honda is recalling 7.2 million cars from the 2023-2025 model years, including Accord, Civic, and CR-V Hybrid models, due to a risk of fire from faulty fuel pumps.

The company is offering free inspections and replacements at their dealerships, despite no reported accidents or injuries.

This follows a series of issues in 2024, including a probe into potential braking problems in over three million vehicles. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The move comes after another major recall last week

Honda recalls 7.2 lakh cars due to faulty fuel pump

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:33 pm Oct 16, 202403:33 pm

What's the story Honda has recalled 720,000 vehicles in the US. The recall order has been issued over a defective high-pressure fuel pump, fitted in select models. The affected models include popular choices like the Accord, Civic, and CR-V hybrids. The move comes just days after another major recall by Honda last week, involving 1.7 million cars with incorrectly assembled steering racks.

Worry

Faulty fuel pumps may lead to fire

The faulty fuel pumps are present in more than 700,000 vehicles built for the 2023, 2024, as well as 2025 model years. Specifically, the affected models are the 2023-24 Honda Accord and Accord Hybrid, the 2025 Honda Civic and Civic Hybrid sedans, and the 2023-2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid. Their defective high-pressure pumps may crack internally, Honda said, resulting in potential fuel leaks that could cause a fire.

Customer service

Free inspection and replacement

Despite the potential risks posed by these faulty fuel pumps, Honda has not received any confirmed reports of accidents or injuries related to the issue. The company is calling on buyers affected by the recall to bring their vehicles in for a free inspection, and necessary repairs at their dealerships. Honda will replace the defective fuel pump at no cost to the customer.

Ongoing issues

Honda's recall woes continue in 2024

This latest recall comes amid a string of problems that have affected Honda vehicles all through 2024. Back in April, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) launched an investigation into more than three million Honda Accord and CR-V models, for possible automatic emergency braking issues. The investigations were started after 31 crashes and 58 injuries were reported, but remain unresolved.