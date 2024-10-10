Summarize Simplifying... In short Honda is recalling over 2 million cars, including 1.7 million in the US, due to steering issues linked to a faulty gearbox assembly.

The problem, which can cause steering difficulties and abnormal noises, is reportedly due to a part that can expand in heat and moisture, and a spring set too high.

Dealers will replace the faulty part and apply grease if needed, with owners to be notified by mid-November.

The recall covers a range of models produced between 2022 and 2025

Honda recalls over 2 million cars due to steering problems

By Mudit Dube 09:29 am Oct 10, 202409:29 am

What's the story Honda is recalling around two million vehicles in North America over a steering issue that could increase the risk of accidents. The recall covers a range of models produced between 2022 and 2025, including select Civic and Civic Type R, CR-V, HR-V and Acura Integra, and Integra Type S vehicles. The move comes after Honda received over 10,000 warranty claims over the issue since last year.

Geographic distribution

Recall breakdown: US, Canada, and Mexico

The recall impacts some 1.7 million vehicles in the US, 240,000 in Canada, and 58,000 in Mexico. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) launched an investigation into the matter in March last year and upgraded it later in November. The issue is thought to stem from a defective steering gearbox assembly that could create excessive internal friction causing steering difficulties or abnormal noises.

Recall response

Honda's solution and driver complaints

To fix the steering problem, dealers will replace the faulty gear spring with an improved part and apply grease, if required. Honda intends to notify owners about this recall by mid-November. The NHTSA has heard from drivers reporting "sticky steering" problems that mainly occur at highway speeds after a certain period of driving, with most complaints suggesting that the problem occurs when the vehicle is low on mileage.

Issue origin

Root cause and crash reports

Honda has noted that an improperly manufactured part can expand when exposed to environmental heat and moisture. Also, a spring was incorrectly set too high, increasing the sliding force between components. Last year, the NHTSA revealed that it had received reports of 13 crashes related to this issue, including 11 drivers who said they lost control due to not being able to overcome the momentary increased steering effort prior to their vehicle leaving the roadway.