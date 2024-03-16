Next Article

The 2024 Honda Africa Twin features an all-LED lighting setup

Honda files design patent for 2024 Africa Twin in India

By Pradnesh Naik 03:39 pm Mar 16, 202403:39 pm

What's the story Honda has recently submitted a design patent for the 2024 Africa Twin in India. This move suggests a potential launch of the updated adventure tourer in the Indian market, although it has not been confirmed by the Japanese marque. To recall, the liter-class ADV made its global debut last year. The standard Africa Twin and its Sports variant have both been updated, with significant changes to their design.

Updates

Major cosmetic updates in 2024 Honda Africa Twin

The most notable update in the 2024 Africa Twin is the revised dual-pod headlamp setup. Additionally, the front fascia and side panels have been redesigned, giving the ADV a sharper look. It also features an upswept tail section, which houses a slim LED taillamp with Honda's Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) function. The bike will likely be available in two color schemes: Matte Ballistic Black Metallic and Pearl Glare White.

Specs

Enhanced features and specifications of the capable ADV

The 2024 Africa Twin continues to feature a tall windscreen, a large sloping fuel tank, a bash plate, and rugged wire-spoked wheels. The seat height will likely be adjustable between 810mm and 830mm for the India-spec model, similar to the previous-generation ADV. The bike is powered by a revised 1,084cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that delivers a maximum power of 98hp at 7,500rpm and a peak torque of 112Nm at 5,500rpm. Transmission options include a six-speed manual or dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Safety

Hardware and suspension details of 2024 model

The new-age Africa Twin is equipped with 45mm inverted forks at the front and a mono-shock at the rear, both sourced from Showa. The braking system includes disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, traction control, a six-axis IMU, and riding modes. The bike features a 19-inch front wheel and an 18-inch rear wheel, wrapped in 110/80-section and 150/70-section tires, respectively. These contribute to its robust performance as an adventure tourer.