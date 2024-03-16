Next Article

Bangkok International Motor Show starts March 27: What to expect?

By Pradnesh Naik 05:44 pm Mar 16, 202405:44 pm

What's the story The 2024 Bangkok International Motor Show, scheduled from March 27 to April 7, is generating anticipation among global automakers and enthusiasts alike. The event is set to feature approximately 20 new cars from 49 international brands. The show will take place at Impact Muang Thong Thani in Thailand, covering an indoor area of 76,000sq.mt with an investment exceeding THB 300 million (roughly Rs. 69.38 crore).

List

Eco-friendly models to dominate the show

The motor show will spotlight over 20 new eco-friendly cars and two-wheeler models. The vehicles on display will feature a variety of powertrains, including internal combustion engines, hybrids, and electric propulsion systems. Among the hyper-concept cars to be showcased are the Mercedes-Benz Vision One-Eleven and Nissan Hyper Tourer Concept. Other notable inclusions will be the Lotus Eletre Blends Electric Hyper SUV, Lotus EMIRA, and the 2024 Jeep Wrangler.

Limited-run models

Luxury brands to showcase limited-run cars

The event will also feature three Lamborghini models, including the limited edition Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4, of which only 112 units are available globally. Rolls-Royce will present the Phantom Tempus and Dawn Landspeed. Other highlights include the Nissan GTR T-spec, McLaren 720S, and Speedtail. Changan is set to launch its new Lumin Mini EV, while MG Motor will announce pricing for its new MG4 D (facelift) at the show.

Activities

An eRacing zone and prizes await visitors at the event

The 2024 Bangkok International Motor Show will also feature an eRacing zone for motorsports enthusiasts. The zone will be equipped with driving simulators that match the specifications seen at the FIA Motorsport Games with the Assetto Corsa Competizione platform. Additionally, visitors who purchase a ticket will automatically enter a raffle to win motorcycles from Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki, and Suzuki. Those who make a car or motorcycle purchase during the exhibition could also win an MG4 DSK and a Zeeho AE6+.