What's the story Jeep has introduced a series of enticing offers for its customers, with benefits reaching up to Rs. 2.8 lakh on the Meridian SUV. These benefits encompass free maintenance for up to three years, an extended warranty for two years, and easy exchanges through the 'Selected4You' program. The Compass SUV is also part of the deal, offering benefits of up to Rs. 1.15 lakh. Special corporate offers are also in place with benefits reaching up to Rs. 20,000.

Discounts and pricing

Jeep Grand Cherokee gets maximum discount of Rs. 11.85 lakh

The Grand Cherokee, one of Jeep's premium models, is being offered with benefits of up to Rs. 11.85 lakh, along with access to the exclusive 'Jeep Wave' ownership program. On the other hand, the Wrangler model is now available with a starting price tag of Rs. 62.65 lakh, with no additional benefits on offer. The Compass and Meridian are priced at Rs. 20.69 lakh and Rs. 33.60 lakh respectively, while the Grand Cherokee starts from Rs. 80.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Expected updates

Potential updates to Meridian and Compass

Jeep may soon update its Meridian and Compass models with an ADAS suite. A test version of the Meridian, equipped with Bosch sensors, was spotted testing. The ADAS sensors were clearly visible in the lower half of the vehicle's grille. Apart from this, no other changes to the SUV have been reported. Both models share a 2.0-liter, turbocharged diesel engine that delivers a maximum power of 168hp and peak torque of 350Nm.