Zomato CEO brings home India's first-ever Aston Martin DB12

By Pradnesh Naik 04:45 pm Mar 16, 202404:45 pm

What's the story Aston Martin has delivered the first unit of DB12 in India. Launched in the country last year, it is the first of its kind to be delivered in the country. Deepinder Goyal, the CEO of Zomato, has added the new-age luxurious sports car to his collection of exotic vehicles. Priced at Rs. 4.59 crore (ex-showroom), the coupe boasts a Satin Aston Martin Racing Green finish and rolls on diamond-cut dual-tone alloy wheels.

Performance

DB12 draws power from a Mercedes-AMG-sourced V8 engine

The all-new DB12 is essentially a British grand tourer that is equipped with a Mercedes-AMG-sourced 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine. The potent motor delivers 671hp of maximum power and 800Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic transmission. The sports car can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 3.5 seconds and boasts an electronically limited top speed of 325km/h.

Features

The grand tourer is a blend of luxury and performance

The DB12, a successor to the iconic DB11, features significant design changes which include a large new grille, redesigned headlamps with a three-piece DRL unit, and sharply styled bumpers. Inside the two-door coupe, upgrades include dual-tone leather upholstery, a minimalist dashboard, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a digital instrument console. Prioritizing comfort in its design, the car is equipped with an electronic rear differential and adaptive dampers to optimize handling without compromising ride quality.

Collection

Goyal's garage: A collection of exotic cars

Deepinder Goyal, the CEO of Zomato, boasts an impressive collection of high-end vehicles. His garage houses several other exotic cars such as the Ferrari Roma, Lamborghini Urus Performante, Porsche 911 Turbo S, Aston Martin DB11 AMR, Mercedes-AMG G 63, and BMW M8 Competition. The addition of the Aston Martin DB12 further enhances his enviable collection among start-up co-founders and CEOs.

