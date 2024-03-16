Next Article

What's the story To boost the sales of the Gixxer SF 250 in India, Suzuki is offering massive discounts on its capable quarter-liter offering this March. Customers can avail an exchange offer of Rs. 58,000 when they trade in their 150cc+ motorcycle. Additionally, there's an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 on the on-road price of the supersport. This means potential buyers could save up to Rs. 78,000 on their purchase. The offer is valid until March 31.

Gixxer SF 250 offers a blend of performance and practicality

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is recognized for its balance of performance and practicality. It has a muscular fuel tank, split-style seats, an upswept exhaust, and a Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster with navigation support. Rider safety is handled by disc brakes and dual-channel ABS. The bike is powered by a 249cc, air-and-oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine that develops 26hp/22Nm. With the current special offer, the SF 250 becomes an attractive choice for potential buyers looking for a high-performance motorcycle at a competitive price.

The supersport was recalled recently for an engine issue

Suzuki recently issued a recall for the Gixxer SF 250, along with the Gixxer 250 and V-Strom SX. The recall was due to an issue with the engine's camshaft caused by improper heat treatment during production. This could lead to sudden stalling and abnormal noises in affected engines. However, it's important to note that recalls are common in the automobile industry and demonstrate a company's commitment to addressing potential issues proactively.