Who is Karoline Leavitt, White House's youngest-ever press secretary
United States President-elect Donald Trump has named Karoline Leavitt, a 27-year-old campaign spokesperson, as the next White House press secretary. She will be the youngest person to hold the position. Trump praised Leavitt for her intelligence, resilience, and outstanding communication skills. He also said that he had the utmost confidence in her ability to shine at the podium and deliver the administration's message to the American people.
Leavitt's early life and academic pursuits
Leavitt was born into a middle-class business family in New Hampshire. She completed her higher studies at Saint Anselm College in her home state, majoring in communications and political science. During college, she gained experience through internships at Fox News and later in the White House press office during Trump's first term.
Leavitt's political career and congressional run
After graduating in 2019, Leavitt joined the Trump administration as a presidential writer and assistant press secretary. She worked closely with Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany during high-pressure briefings, often challenging what she termed "biased mainstream media." In 2022, she ventured into politics by running for Congress in New Hampshire's first congressional district. Despite securing the Republican nomination, she was defeated by Democrat Chris Pappas in the general election.
Leavitt's acknowledgement on X at being nominated Press Secretary
Leavitt's role in Trump's 2024 presidential campaign
Leavitt also worked as the communications director for Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, whom Trump has nominated as the US ambassador to the United Nations. She was Trump's national press secretary during his 2024 presidential campaign. Leavitt welcomed her first child in July 2024, just ahead of the presidential election. Before her, Ron Ziegler was the youngest-ever press secretary. Richard Nixon appointed him to the post in 1969, when he was 29 years old.