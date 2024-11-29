Summarize Simplifying... In short Russian President Putin has apologized to Angela Merkel for unknowingly scaring her with a dog, promising not to repeat the incident.

Merkel's memoir reveals her irritation with Putin's "self-righteousness" and power games, including his comments on Siberian wooden houses.

Putin's denial and apology came during a recent press conference. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Putin denied knowing about Merkel's fear of dogs

'Forgive me...': Putin denies intentionally scaring Angela Merkel with dog

By Chanshimla Varah 11:34 am Nov 29, 202411:34 am

What's the story Russian President Vladimir Putin has apologized to former German Chancellor Angela Merkel for a 2007 incident involving his dog. The incident, which was detailed in Merkel's memoir "Freedom," took place during a meeting in Sochi where Putin's black Labrador, Koni, approached Merkel despite her requesting Putin's team not to bring out Koni in her presence. She described the encounter as an ordeal and speculated whether it was a power play by Putin or just him observing her reaction under distress.

Ordeal

'I tried to ignore the dog'

"I tried to ignore the dog, even though he was moving more or less right next to me. I interpreted Putin's facial expressions as him enjoying the situation," she wrote. "Did he just want to see how a person reacts in distress? Was it a small demonstration of power? I just thought: stay calm, concentrate on the photographers, it will pass," it read.

Apology extended

Putin claims ignorance of Merkel's fear, apologizes

Addressing the incident at a press conference on Thursday, Putin denied knowing about Merkel's fear of dogs. He said, "Frankly - I've already told Merkel, I didn't know she was afraid of dogs. If I'd known, I would never have done it." He further apologized to Merkel and assured her that if she were to visit again, he "absolutely won't do it again."

Diplomatic tensions

Merkel's memoir recounts other interactions with Putin

Merkel's memoir also details other encounters, including Putin's remarks on wooden houses in Siberia and telling her poor people who lived there "could be easily seduced." Merkel said she was irritated by Putin's "self-righteousness" in a 2007 address in Munich, in which he rejected previous attempts to strengthen ties with the US. She said that appearance showed Putin "as someone who was always on guard against being treated badly and ready to give out at any time, including power games."