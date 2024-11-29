Summarize Simplifying... In short India has condemned Canada for surveilling its consulate officials, calling it harassment and intimidation.

The situation is worsened by Canada's Centre for Cyber Security listing India as a cyber threat in its 2025-2026 report, further straining the already tense relations between the two nations.

This comes after India rejected Canada's allegations of its involvement in the killing of a Sikh separatist, urging Canada to act against anti-India elements within its borders.

MEA confirmed this in a written response

Indian consulate officials in Canada under surveillance: MEA

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:46 am Nov 29, 202409:46 am

What's the story The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has disclosed that Indian consular officials in Canada are being placed under audio and video surveillance, with their private communications also being intercepted. The Indian government protested against these actions on November 2, calling them a "flagrant violation of all diplomatic provisions." Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh confirmed this in a written response to Rajya Sabha.

Diplomatic norms

MEA criticizes Canada's actions, cites security concerns

Condemning Canada's surveillance of Indian officials as harassment and intimidation, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that "our diplomatic and consular personnel are already functioning in an environment of extremism and violence," and such actions aggravate the situation further. Singh also expressed concern over the inability of Canadian authorities to provide security for consular camps against extremist elements, despite their success in ensuring protection for diplomats and properties.

Cybersecurity report

India responds to Canada's cyber threat assessment

Singh also cited Canada's Centre for Cyber Security's decision to place India under "Section 1 - Cyber threat from state adversaries" in its National Cyber Threat Assessment report for 2025-2026. The MEA has termed this as yet another instance of Canada's negative attitude toward India. The Indian government continues to engage with Canadian authorities to ensure the safety of its diplomats and properties in light of these developments.

Diplomatic tensions

Strained India-Canada relations amid surveillance controversy

Relations between India and Canada have soured after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged India's involvement in the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The Indian government has rejected the allegations as "absurd" and urged Canada to take action against anti-India elements operating from its soil. The matter is especially important considering the nearly 1.8 million Indo-Canadians constitute about 4.7% of Canada's population, highlighting their welfare's importance to India.