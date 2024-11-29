Indian consulate officials in Canada under surveillance: MEA
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has disclosed that Indian consular officials in Canada are being placed under audio and video surveillance, with their private communications also being intercepted. The Indian government protested against these actions on November 2, calling them a "flagrant violation of all diplomatic provisions." Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh confirmed this in a written response to Rajya Sabha.
MEA criticizes Canada's actions, cites security concerns
Condemning Canada's surveillance of Indian officials as harassment and intimidation, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that "our diplomatic and consular personnel are already functioning in an environment of extremism and violence," and such actions aggravate the situation further. Singh also expressed concern over the inability of Canadian authorities to provide security for consular camps against extremist elements, despite their success in ensuring protection for diplomats and properties.
India responds to Canada's cyber threat assessment
Singh also cited Canada's Centre for Cyber Security's decision to place India under "Section 1 - Cyber threat from state adversaries" in its National Cyber Threat Assessment report for 2025-2026. The MEA has termed this as yet another instance of Canada's negative attitude toward India. The Indian government continues to engage with Canadian authorities to ensure the safety of its diplomats and properties in light of these developments.
Strained India-Canada relations amid surveillance controversy
Relations between India and Canada have soured after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged India's involvement in the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The Indian government has rejected the allegations as "absurd" and urged Canada to take action against anti-India elements operating from its soil. The matter is especially important considering the nearly 1.8 million Indo-Canadians constitute about 4.7% of Canada's population, highlighting their welfare's importance to India.