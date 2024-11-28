Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite a recent ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah, brokered by the US and France, tensions remain high.

Israel has launched an attack on a Hezbollah facility in Lebanon, citing "terrorist activity", while both sides accuse each other of violating the ceasefire terms.

Amid safety concerns, Israel has advised residents to avoid border areas.

IDF said it opened fire on suspects moving

Israel strikes Hezbollah facility in Lebanon a day after ceasefire

By Chanshimla Varah 08:48 pm Nov 28, 202408:48 pm

What's the story The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it opened fire on suspects moving toward southern Lebanon on Thursday, accusing Hezbollah of violating a newly established ceasefire agreement. It also carried out an airstrike against a Hezbollah facility used to store mid-range rockets. "The threat was thwarted by an (Israeli Air Force) aircraft. The (Israeli army) remains in southern Lebanon and acting to enforce violations of the ceasefire agreement," the military said.

Facility strike

IDF targets Hezbollah facility amid ceasefire tensions

The IDF justified the action, citing "terrorist activity" at the site. The attack came a day after a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah came into effect on Wednesday. The ceasefire agreement, brokered by the United States and France after 14 months of conflict, requires Hezbollah to end its armed presence in southern Lebanon and Israeli troops to return to their side of the border within 60 days.

Rising tensions

Accusations and tensions rise following ceasefire agreement

Despite the ceasefire, both sides have accused each other of violations. "The Israeli enemy is attacking those returning to the border villages," Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah told reporters, adding, "There are violations today by Israel, even in this form.". Meanwhile, Israel has urged residents not to return to border areas for safety reasons. The IDF reportedly targeted six areas within two kilometers of the Blue Line border, including Markaba, Wazzani, Kfarchouba, Khiyam, Taybe and Marjayoun's agricultural plains.