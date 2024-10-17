Summarize Simplifying... In short Tensions between India and Canada have escalated since the 2023 murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada, with Canada accusing India of involvement, a claim India denies.

The situation has led to diplomatic fallout, with India withdrawing diplomats from Canada and Canada expelling Indian officials.

The situation has led to diplomatic fallout, with India withdrawing diplomats from Canada and Canada expelling Indian officials.

Despite Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau admitting there's no solid proof of India's involvement, the dispute continues, fueled by Canada's large Sikh population and upcoming 2025 elections.

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:14 pm Oct 17, 202405:14 pm

What's the story Amid ongoing diplomatic tensions, India has expressed concerns over Canada's handling of criminals tied to organized crime. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal criticized Canada's reluctance to extradite individuals linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang—which operates in both countries. Jaiswal remarked, "It's strange that people we requested for deportation are now committing crimes in Canada, for which India is being blamed." He added that "26 extradition requests have been pending for over a decade, alongside several probational requests."

Context

Why does this story matter?

Diplomatic ties between India and Canada have been on a downward spiral since September 2023 after Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was killed in Canada. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of being involved in Nijjar's murder, an allegation India has repeatedly denied. Jaiswal reiterated India's stance, stressing that there is "no shred of evidence" connecting the Indian government to the incident.

Escalating tensions

Diplomatic fallout and coordinated investigations

In retaliation to the allegations, India pulled back its diplomats from Canada over safety concerns, leading Canada to expel a few Indian officials. Jaiswal stressed the significance of trade and people-to-people links between the two countries but blamed the current diplomatic strain on the Trudeau government. Separately, the US Department of Justice recently named a former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) officer in an indictment in a failed assassination plot against another Khalistani terrorist, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

Admission

Trudeau admits lack of 'hard evidentiary proof' against India

During a public inquiry, Trudeau admitted that Canada had no "hard evidentiary proof" linking Indian agents to Nijjar's killing. He said his claims were based on intelligence, not conclusive evidence. However, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police suggested that six Indian diplomats were allegedly involved in a plot to murder Nijjar and indicated possible connections between the Bishnoi gang and Indian government agents.

Unsubstantiated claims

India seeks evidence

India has repeatedly asked Canada to provide evidence to back its claims about Nijjar's killing but insists none has been provided. Meanwhile, Canada's political landscape is shaped by its large Sikh population and elections scheduled for 2025. These elements are said to contribute to the ongoing diplomatic row between the two nations.