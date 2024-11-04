Summarize Simplifying... In short A Hindu temple in Canada was attacked, escalating diplomatic tensions between India and Canada, already strained due to accusations over a 2023 assassination.

Canadian officials, including Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown and Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre, have condemned the violence and called for the culprits to face severe punishment.

No arrests have been made yet

Trudeau condemns attack on Hindu temple in Canada

What's the story Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has condemned the violent incident at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, near Toronto. The attack occurred during a protest where men allegedly affiliated with pro-Khalistani groups clashed with temple devotees. Videos circulating online show men armed with sticks breaking the temple gates and assaulting devotees, including women and children. Despite heavy police deployment, no arrests have been made till Monday.

Attack attribution

Canadian MP attributes attack to Khalistani extremists

Canadian MP Chandra Arya has blamed Khalistani extremists for the attack, calling it a "brazen display" of extremism. Arya said he was concerned about how extremist elements had infiltrated Canada's political and law enforcement systems. The High Commission of India in Ottawa also expressed serious concern over the incident, which disrupted a consular camp organized with the Hindu Sabha Mandir.

Diplomatic tensions

Incident strains India-Canada diplomatic relations

The incident has deepened the diplomatic rift between India and Canada. This comes after recent tensions when Canada accused India of complicity in the 2023 assassination of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Vancouver. Both countries have expelled senior diplomats in the wake of the allegations. The Hindu Canadian Foundation noted that children and women were caught in Sunday's violence, raising fears of religious safety among Canada's Indian diaspora.

Official response

Canadian officials call for punishment and religious freedom

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown demanded those responsible be punished "to the greatest extent of law." Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre also condemned the violence, adding that all Canadians should be free to practice their faith in peace. Canadian Transport Minister Anita Anand said "all religions, Hindus included, have the right to attend places of worship and practice their religion without such assaults." Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah said while peaceful protests are respected, violence will not be tolerated.