In brief Simplifying... In brief Former MP and JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, grandson of ex-Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, has been denied bail over charges of sexual harassment, stalking, and criminal intimidation.

His brother, Suraj Revanna, is also in custody for similar charges, including an alleged assault on a male party worker.

The victims, long-time party workers, have recently come forward with their accusations, some dating back to the COVID-19 lockdown period. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Bail plea of Prajwal denied

Bengaluru court denies bail to JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna

By Chanshimla Varah 07:10 pm Jun 26, 202407:10 pm

What's the story The Special People Representative Court in Bengaluru has rejected the bail plea of suspended Janata Dal (Secular) leader Prajwal Revanna in the first of three sexual assault cases. The case against him was lodged at the Holenarasipura police station in Karnataka. His father, HD Revanna, is also implicated in the case. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is currently investigating three cases registered against Prajwal, and he is presently in police custody in one of the cases until June 29.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The 33-year-old grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda faces charges of criminal intimidation, sexual harassment, and stalking after thousands of videos surfaced showing him in sexual acts with multiple women. He left the country on April 27 after videos of him sexually abusing multiple women surfaced—a day after polling for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections. The former MP was arrested on May 31 upon his return from Germany, and has been in custody since.

Brother's arrest

Brother arrested on sexual abuse charges

In related developments, Suraj Revanna, brother of Prajwal, has also been arrested on charges of sexually abusing multiple women as per police reports. He was arrested on Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting a male party worker who had sought work from him. The complainant alleged that Suraj sexually assaulted him at his farmhouse on June 16, promising to help him grow politically in return. On Tuesday, a second case of sodomy was registered against Suraj.

Complaint

Victim assaulted 4 years ago

According to the complaint, the victim was assaulted four years ago during the COVID-19 lockdown. "I hadn't told anyone at that time and neither did I have the courage to file a complaint. I was suffering internally, and now that there was an opportunity, I lodged the complaint," the victim alleged. Like in the previous case, the victim has also been a party worker for seven years and an office bearer of the Suraj brigade for the past six.