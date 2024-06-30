In brief Simplifying... In brief Keats has created a unique tanning salon that simulates the light from alien suns, aiming to inspire visitors to think beyond Earth.

This unique tanning salon simulates alien suns on Earth

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:42 am Jun 30, 2024

What's the story A one-of-a-kind tanning salon, providing a simulated experience of alien suns, has been unveiled at the Festival of the Future in Munich, Germany. Dubbed as the world's first "stellar tanning salon," it offers visitors an opportunity to experience the light spectra of various stars. Conceptual artist Jonathon Keats, who conceived this innovative idea, said that with a star tan, people can "experience life on alien planets vicariously" without the hassle and cost of space tourism.

Keats envisions the stellar tanning salon as more than just a place for tanning under alien suns. He aims to shift perspectives and inspire visitors to think beyond Earth. The salon even offers meteorite mineral water, infused with elements from other worlds like Mars. Describing the salon, Keats said it's "a place where beings from throughout the universe can come together and find common ground," likening it to a "galactic community center."

Future plans: Stellar tanning salons beyond Earth

Keats has ambitious plans for the stellar tanning salon project, hoping to open more such salons in the future. He envisions the next salon "situated in another galaxy, or at least on a planet orbiting a star other than our sun." Keats believes it's only fair to share what our solar system offers with beings elsewhere since we benefit from tanning under otherworldly light.

Keats's personal preference for cooler starlight

Keats has shared his personal preference for cooler starlight, stating that he tends to sunburn easily. He suggested a brown dwarf might be best suited for him. Despite this, he admitted to being tempted by the light of WR 142 or LMC195-1, especially considering these stars could potentially go supernova at any time. His comments highlight the diverse range of experiences available at the stellar tanning salon.