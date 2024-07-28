In short Simplifying... In short Russian President Putin has warned of a potential Cold War-like missile crisis, blaming the US for escalating tensions by deploying Typhon missile systems in Denmark and the Philippines.

In response, Putin threatens to restart production of intermediate-range nuclear weapons, comparing the situation to the deployment of American Pershing missiles in Europe during the Cold War.

This comes as the US and Berlin prepare for long-term stationing of advanced weapons in Europe. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Putin warns of nuclear missile production

Putin threatens to restart production of intermediate-range nuclear weapons

By Chanshimla Varah 04:19 pm Jul 28, 202404:19 pm

What's the story Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that Russia may resume the production of intermediate-range nuclear missiles if the United States proceeds with its plans to deploy long-range missiles in Germany. This warning comes in response to the US's recent announcement of its intention to deploy long-range fire capabilities in Germany by 2026, as part of its commitment to North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and European defense.

Historical comparison

Putin draws parallels to Cold War era

Putin cautioned that the US's actions could trigger a missile crisis reminiscent of the Cold War. He stated, "If the United States carries out such plans, we will consider ourselves liberated from the unilateral moratorium previously adopted on the deployment of medium- and short-range strike capabilities." The Russian president compared this situation to when American medium-range Pershing missiles were deployed in Europe during the Cold War.

Rising tensions

Putin criticizes US for escalating tensions

Putin said Washington was stoking tensions after it transferred Typhon missile systems to Denmark and the Philippines. He compared these actions to NATO's decision to deploy Pershing II launchers in Western Europe back in 1979. Highlighting potential threats, Putin mentioned that such missiles could reach targets on Russian territory within approximately 10 minutes if equipped with nuclear warheads.

Countermeasures planned

Russia to take reciprocal measures, Putin declares

In response to these developments, Putin declared that Russia would take reciprocal measures considering US actions and its allies' activities in Europe and other regions worldwide. The United States and Berlin have confirmed that these "episodic deployments" are part of preparations for the longer-term stationing of capabilities that will include SM-6, Tomahawk cruise missiles, and developmental hypersonic weapons with a range greater than current capabilities in Europe.