Ohio Senator JD Vance is under scrutiny for his financial ties to AmplifyBio, a company involved in controversial animal testing and alleged use of stem cells from live embryos.

Amidst this, Vance's previous remarks, deemed misogynistic, have also resurfaced, adding to the criticism.

Allegations of animal cruelty against JD Vance

What's 'burnt monkey testicle' scandal JD Vance was embroiled in

02:38 pm Jul 28, 2024

What's the story Donald Trump's running mate, JD Vance, has found himself in another pickle even before the controversy over his "childless cat lady" remark directed at Democrat women leaders has died down. Keen social media users have managed to dug up an old article by the Rolling Stones in which Vance was accused of animal cruelty, in particular toward monkeys. The article alleged that biotechnology company AmplifyBio, financially backed by Vance's venture firm, Narya, conducted brutal tests on live animals.

Cruel practices

Disturbing details of animal testing emerge

The trials involved experimental drugs on live animals, including monkeys and dogs. As a result, many animals died from the exposure to toxic testing. In one incident, a lab monkey died after becoming trapped in faulty equipment. Another case involved technician errors leading to severe burns on other monkeys' genitals. The Rolling Stone article disclosed that Vance personally owned up to $100,000 in AmplifyBio's non-public stock, based on Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings.

Vance

AmplifyBio's trials allegedly include cell therapies

Another issue that might worry voters is that AmplifyBio's trials allegedly include cell therapies and medications derived from stem cell lines, including those extracted from live embryos and aborted fetuses. At the time the report was filed, AmplifyBio feigned ignorance and refused to confirm or deny the allegations. "We do not have any policy that would require our clients to disclose those types of development details," the statement given to Rolling Stone read.

'That's disturbing': A user wrote

Financial links

Vance's financial ties to AmplifyBio under scrutiny

The old report that resurfaced recently has led many to question the judgment and values of the Ohio Senator. "How can we trust someone who funds such cruelty to hold any office, let alone the Vice Presidency?" one social media user tweeted. Vance is already in a bind for his alleged misogynistic remarks after he accused key Democrats of being miserable "childless cat ladies" who want to "make the rest of the country miserable too."

Defense

Nothing against cats....dogs: Vance

Vance defended his comments while speaking on The Megyn Kelly Show, stating, "Obviously, it was a sarcastic comment." "I've got nothing against cats....dogs. People are focusing so much on the sarcasm and not on the substance of what I actually said...I'm sorry, it's true," Vance stated. Instead, he said his remarks were aimed at criticizing the Democratic party for becoming anti-family and anti-child. Vance made the comments in 2021, when he was running for the Ohio Senate seat.