Elon Musk endorses Donald Trump for 2024 US Presidential race

By Dwaipayan Roy 10:38 am Jul 14, 2024

What's the story SpaceX CEO and tech billionaire, Elon Musk, has publicly endorsed former US President Donald Trump for the 2024 US Presidential elections. The endorsement came shortly after an incident where Trump was shot at a political rally in Pennsylvania. On social media platform X (previously known as Twitter), Musk expressed his support stating, "I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery."

Musk's political leanings shift rightward

Musk's endorsement of Trump, while sudden, was not entirely surprising. Since President Joe Biden took office, Musk's political leanings have reportedly shifted toward the right. Trump's allies have actively sought Musk's endorsement and financial backing over the past year due to his significant online influence.

Musk criticizes Biden administration, hints at deliberate shooting

In a subsequent post on X, Musk shared a photograph of Trump, taken moments after the shooting incident. He added another message: "Last time America had a candidate this tough was Theodore Roosevelt." Musk also suggested that the shooting might have been "deliberate" and criticized the Biden administration, referring to it as "SS leadership" and calling for its resignation.

Musk's financial support for Trump campaign

Musk's public endorsement came 30 minutes after the shooting incident, but reports suggest his support for Trump has been brewing for some time. On Friday, it was reported that Musk had made a donation to a Super Political Action Committee (Super PAC) working toward getting Trump elected in the 2024 US Presidential elections. The exact amount of his donation remains undisclosed but is described as a "sizable amount."