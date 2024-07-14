Trump's shooter identified: who was he
The man who attempted to assassinate former United States President Donald Trump at an open-air campaign event in Pennsylvania on Saturday has been identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, the New York Post reported, citing sources. Crooks, a resident of Bethel Park, had positioned himself on the roof of a manufacturing plant more than 130 yards away from the stage, where Trump was delivering a speech, and fired multiple shots. One of the bullets grazed Trump in the ear.
Details emerge on crooks' position during Trump rally
The shooter was quickly neutralized by Secret Service snipers, who returned fire from a nearby building's rooftop. An AR-style rifle was later recovered from the scene by authorities. According to the New York Post, the building where the sniper's body was recovered is part of AGR International, Inc., a supplier of automation equipment for the glass and plastic packaging sector.
Motive behind crooks' attack remains unclear
At present, the motive behind the attack on the presumptive Republican presidential nominee remains unclear. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), which is leading the investigation into the shooting, called it an assassination attempt but was not prepared to release the identity of the shooter. The incident was the most serious assassination attempt on a president or presidential candidate since Ronald Reagan was shot at by a gunman in 1981, which left him seriously wounded.
Moment bullet grazed Trump's ear
Trump had just started his speech
Trump had just begun his speech when the gunfire rang out. Visuals from the scene show him grasping his right ear with his right hand, then lowering his hand to examine it before sinking to his knees behind the podium when Secret Service members surrounded and covered him. He rose about a minute later and could be heard saying "wait, wait," before raising his fist in a show of defiance as agents hustled him into a black SUV.