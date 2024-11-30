Summarize Simplifying... In short President Biden was seen picking up a book critical of Israel during Black Friday shopping, sparking reactions online.

The book, written by Khalidi, a Palestinian-Lebanese author, argues that Palestine's history is a colonial war against its indigenous people and criticizes Trump's administration for being pro-Israel.

Despite Biden's previous declarations of support for Israel, his action has stirred controversy among Israel's supporters in the US. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Biden was shopping in Massachusetts

Biden seen picking up anti-Israel book during Black Friday shopping

By Chanshimla Varah 10:02 am Nov 30, 202410:02 am

What's the story Outgoing United States President Joe Biden was seen carrying a book described as anti-Israel during his Black Friday shopping spree in Massachusetts. The book, "The Hundred Years's War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonial Conquest and Resistance, 1917-2017," is authored by Rashid Khalidi, a Columbia University professor emeritus. The text depicts the establishment of Israel as a form of "colonialism" met with Palestinian "resistance."

Author's response

Author's reaction to Biden's book selection

After the picture went viral, Khalidi, who is of Palestinian-Lebanese descent, responded by stating, "My reaction is that this is four years too late." Biden has publicly identified himself as a Zionist, voicing support for Israel. He once told Israeli President Isaac Herzog, "You don't have to be a Jew to be a Zionist." Supporters of Israel in the US, however, chastised Biden for suspending delivery of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel earlier this year after criticizing the war's humanitarian toll.

Book analysis

Khalidi's book critique of Trump's policies

Published in early 2020, Khalidi's book contends that Palestine's history is a colonial war against its indigenous population, to compel them to relinquish their homeland. It also condemns former President Donald Trump's administration for being a "mouthpiece" for Israel and describes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government as "the most extreme" in Israel's history. The author suggests "a path based on equality and justice" that ends "the oppression of one people by another."