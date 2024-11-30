Summarize Simplifying... In short Three Hindu temples in Bangladesh's Chattogram were vandalized following the arrest of a former ISKCON member, Chinmoy Krishna Das, who was accused of disrespecting the national flag.

The situation escalated into violence, prompting the army's intervention to restore order.

The incident has sparked diplomatic tensions, with India expressing concern and urging Bangladesh to ensure the safety of Hindus and other minorities. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The vandalism took place on Friday

3 Hindu temples vandalized in Bangladesh's Chattogram

By Chanshimla Varah 09:43 am Nov 30, 202409:43 am

What's the story Three Hindu temples in Chattogram, Bangladesh, were vandalized on Friday. The attack occurred around 2:30pm at Harish Chandra Munsef Lane, targeting the Shantaneshwari Matri Temple, Shoni Temple and Shantaneshwari Kalibari Temple. A mob of several hundred people shouted slogans and threw brickbats at the temples. According to PTI, the Shoni Temple and the gates of the other two temples were damaged.

Attack confirmation

Police confirm attack on temples, minimal damage reported

Abdul Karim, chief of Kotwali Police Station, confirmed the attack but said damage was minimal as two groups were engaged in brickbat-throwing at each other. Narrating the attack, Tapan Das of Shantineshwari Main Temple management committee said: "A procession of hundreds arrived after the Juma prayers. They started shouting anti-Hindu and anti-ISKCON slogans." Chattogram has been witnessing protests and violence since a former ISKCON member, Chinmoy Krishna Das, was arrested and sent to jail for allegedly disrespecting the national flag.

Diplomatic tensions

Army intervention restores order, India expresses concern

Tapan added that they didn't stop the attackers and called the army when the situation escalated. "We did not obstruct the attackers. When the situation worsened, we called the army, who arrived quickly and helped restore order. All the temple gates were closed before noon. The miscreants arrived unprovoked and carried out the attack," BDNews24.com said further quoting him.

Legal proceedings

Protests erupt following Das's arrest, sedition charges filed

Chinmoy was arrested on Monday and denied bail on Tuesday, sparking protests by Hindu community members in Dhaka and Chattogram. A sedition case was filed against 19 people, including Das, for allegedly disrespecting Bangladesh's national flag during a rally in Chattogram's New Market area. On Tuesday, New Delhi expressed concern over the leader's detention and refusal of bail, urging Bangladesh to safeguard the safety of Hindus and other minorities.