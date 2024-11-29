Summarize Simplifying... In short UK and French intelligence agencies warn of Russia's destabilizing activities in Europe, including disinformation, sabotage, and planned attacks.

They believe these actions are aimed at Ukraine's allies, with incidents such as fires at Ukrainian-owned businesses in London and on cargo flights.

The situation in Ukraine is seen as a threat to Europe's collective security, prompting UK and France to support Kyiv with weaponry.

MI6 chief spoke in Paris on Thursday

UK secret service uncovers 'staggeringly reckless' Russian sabotage in Europe

By Chanshimla Varah 07:22 pm Nov 29, 202407:22 pm

What's the story Britain's Secret Intelligence Service (MI6) head Richard Moore has revealed that British security services have discovered a "staggeringly reckless campaign" of Russian sabotage in Europe. Speaking in Paris, Moore warned of the consequences if Russian President Vladimir Putin succeeds in reducing Ukraine to a vassal state. He said that it would jeopardize not just British and French security but also risk European and transatlantic regions.

Global repercussions

Russia's nuclear threats and potential global impact

Moore also emphasized that Russia is using nuclear threats to prevent countries from supporting Ukraine. He admitted to knowing the costs of supporting Ukraine but warned that "the cost of not doing so would be infinitely higher." "If Putin succeeds China would weigh the implications, North Korea would be emboldened and Iran would become still more dangerous," Moore warned.

Sabotages

Western officials have linked Moscow to planned attacks

Western security authorities believe Russian intelligence is attempting to destabilize Ukraine's partners through disinformation, sabotage, and arson. Western officials have linked Moscow to multiple planned attacks in Europe, including an alleged conspiracy to burn down Ukrainian-owned businesses in London and place incendiary devices on cargo flights. In July, one caught fire at a German courier center, and another erupted in an English warehouse.

France

Collective security of Europe at stake: France's external intelligence agency

Nicolas Lerner, head of France's external intelligence agency, who spoke alongside Moore, agreed that "the collective security of the whole of Europe is at stake" in Ukraine. Britain and France have been among the Ukrainian allies most ready to allow Kyiv to deploy weaponry supplied by them, specifically missiles known as Scalp in France and Storm Shadow in Britain, to hit targets within Russia.