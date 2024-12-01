Trump picks Indian-American Kash Patel to lead FBI
United States President-elect Donald Trump has picked Indian-American Kashyap "Kash" Patel as the new Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Trump made the announcement on Truth Social, where he praised Patel as a "brilliant lawyer, investigator, and 'America First' fighter." He also emphasized Patel's commitment to unmasking corruption and upholding justice. Patel "played a pivotal role in uncovering the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, standing as an advocate for truth, accountability, and the Constitution," Trump wrote on Saturday night.
Patel's nomination likely to face Senate challenges
It is unclear whether Patel will be approved, even by a Republican-led Senate, though Trump has hinted at using recess appointments to push his nominees through. Patel would succeed Christopher Wray, who was chosen by Trump in 2017 but rapidly fell out of favor with the president and his supporters. Apart from Patel, Trump also named Chad Chronister, the top law enforcement officer in Hillsborough County, Florida, as his nominee for administrator of the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).
Patel's career and vision for FBI
Patel has served in many prominent roles in Trump's first term, including Chief of Staff at the Department of Defense and Deputy Director of National Intelligence. He played a key role in the House Intelligence Committee's investigation into the FBI's Russia probe. In the past, Patel had even vowed to dismantle what he calls the "deep state" in the US government, proposing to shrink the FBI's footprint and even shutting down its Washington HQ.
Patel's controversial career and unwavering support for Trump
Patel's career includes working as a Justice Department prosecutor and senior counsel to former Representative Devin Nunes on the House Intelligence Committee. He co-authored the "Nunes Memo," a four-page report that claimed the Justice Department erred in securing a warrant to spy on a former Trump campaign volunteer. During an interview, Patel said he and others "will go out and find the conspirators not just in government but in the media."