Hegseth was deployed to Guantanamo Bay, Iraq, and Afghanistan

Why Trump's defense secretary pick is facing scrutiny over tattoos

By Chanshimla Varah 12:10 pm Nov 17, 202412:10 pm

What's the story Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for the Department of Defense head, is under fire for a tattoo on his bicep that reads "Deus Vult." The Latin phrase, meaning "God Wills It," was used as a rallying cry during the Crusades in the Middle Ages. However, it has also been linked to white supremacist groups. This association has raised concerns about Hegseth's fitness for the role, with a fellow service member flagging him as a potential "Insider Threat," AP reported.

Mixed responses

Reactions to Hegseth's controversial tattoo

The AP's report on Hegseth's tattoo has drawn outrage and defense from all sides. Vice President-elect JD Vance slammed the AP for "disgusting anti-Christian bigotry," while Olivia Troye, a former White House Homeland Security adviser, said the tattoo should disqualify Hegseth from consideration. Troye noted that federal law enforcement recognizes these symbols and said Hegseth was barred from National Guard duty at Joe Biden's inauguration due to his tattoos.

Nominee's justification

Hegseth's defense and Trump's support

Hegseth has defended his tattoos, saying "Deus Vult" also appears in his 2020 book, American Crusade: Our Fight To Stay Free. He said he was unfairly branded an extremist for another tattoo—a Jerusalem cross—on his chest. The cross has Christian significance but has been co-opted by some far-right groups as a symbol of the fight for Western civilization. Despite the controversy, Trump hailed Hegseth as a "Warrior for the Troops" and a proponent of the "America First" agenda.

Nominee's background

Hegseth's career and controversial views

An Army National Guard veteran, Hegseth was deployed to Guantanamo Bay, Iraq, and Afghanistan. He joined Fox News in 2014 and co-hosts Fox & Friends. Critics have highlighted Hegseth's conservative views and his opposition to what he calls "woke generals" in the military. He also downplayed military involvement in the January 6 attacks and criticized efforts to root out extremism in military ranks. In his book The War on Warriors, he argued that the Pentagon overreacted to it.

Resume

Questions about his ability to lead

Hesgeth was one of Trump's most surprise picks, joining controversial former congressman Matt Gaetz and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The 44-year-old's nomination surprised many inside the Pentagon, where officials privately questioned his qualifications for the role. A senior Defense Department official, commenting on the condition of anonymity, said Hegseth would be unqualified for a considerably less prominent position. Democratic MPs questioned his capacity to manage 1.3 million military personnel.