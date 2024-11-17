Summarize Simplifying... In short The US has reported its first case of a rare mpox strain, a disease typically less harmful than smallpox, but known to cause symptoms like fever and painful rash.

The CDC advises high-risk groups, including gay and bisexual men, transgender persons, and those exposed to infected individuals, to get vaccinated.

Despite the disease's prevalence in Africa, officials urge vigilance, not panic, emphasizing the importance of quality medical care in managing the illness.

CDC has said that the case is the first clade I strain to be reported in the US

US reports first case of rare mpox strain

By Snehil Singh 10:51 am Nov 17, 202410:51 am

What's the story The United States has reported its first case of the emerging mpox strain (formerly known as monkeypox). The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed that the case of "clade I mpox" was identified in a person who had recently traveled to eastern Africa, where the strain is common. The patient is currently self-isolating at home in California.

Disease profile

Severity and symptoms of the new mpox strain

The California Department of Public Health detected this mpox strain through testing and reported it to CDC for further analysis. Traditionally, the clade I strain has been associated with more severe illness than the clade II strain. However, recent infections show that clade I may not be as clinically severe when quality medical care is available.

Transmission details

Mpox transmission and global impact

Mpox spreads via close physical contact and may cause symptoms like fever, headache, muscle aches, and a painful rash. Severe cases may lead to complications such as bacterial infections or pneumonia. Earlier this year, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global health emergency for this strain due to its spread in Africa and other regions.

Prevention measures

CDC's vaccination advice and public health response

The CDC recommends that people at higher risk, such as gay and bisexual men, transgender persons, and those exposed to infected persons, get vaccinated against mpox. The incubation period is between 3-17 days during which one may not show symptoms. Public health officials stress vigilance, not panic, over this case.

Disease history

Mpox's origin and US travel guidance

The mpox virus comes from animals but now spreads between humans too. It is part of the same virus family as smallpox but is usually less harmful. The disease has been prevalent in the remote regions of West and Central Africa since its first human cases were reported in the 1970s in the Democratic Republic of Congo. After outbreaks in central and eastern Africa earlier this year, the US had issued travel guidance for the regions.