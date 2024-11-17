US reports first case of rare mpox strain
The United States has reported its first case of the emerging mpox strain (formerly known as monkeypox). The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed that the case of "clade I mpox" was identified in a person who had recently traveled to eastern Africa, where the strain is common. The patient is currently self-isolating at home in California.
Severity and symptoms of the new mpox strain
The California Department of Public Health detected this mpox strain through testing and reported it to CDC for further analysis. Traditionally, the clade I strain has been associated with more severe illness than the clade II strain. However, recent infections show that clade I may not be as clinically severe when quality medical care is available.
Mpox transmission and global impact
Mpox spreads via close physical contact and may cause symptoms like fever, headache, muscle aches, and a painful rash. Severe cases may lead to complications such as bacterial infections or pneumonia. Earlier this year, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global health emergency for this strain due to its spread in Africa and other regions.
CDC's vaccination advice and public health response
The CDC recommends that people at higher risk, such as gay and bisexual men, transgender persons, and those exposed to infected persons, get vaccinated against mpox. The incubation period is between 3-17 days during which one may not show symptoms. Public health officials stress vigilance, not panic, over this case.
Mpox's origin and US travel guidance
The mpox virus comes from animals but now spreads between humans too. It is part of the same virus family as smallpox but is usually less harmful. The disease has been prevalent in the remote regions of West and Central Africa since its first human cases were reported in the 1970s in the Democratic Republic of Congo. After outbreaks in central and eastern Africa earlier this year, the US had issued travel guidance for the regions.