The naming of viruses, like Dengue, often stems from their symptoms or places of origin, but as the list of known viruses grows, scientists are seeking more systematic methods for classification.

For instance, Dengue, believed to be derived from Swahili or Spanish terms, refers to the stiff gait of those affected, while others like Chikungunya and O'nyong'nyong, named in local dialects, describe the pain they cause.

However, with an estimated 320,000 viruses potentially residing in mammals alone, the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses is exploring improved methods to bring structure to virus classification.

The evolution of virus naming: A look at dengue fever

By Simran Jeet 03:00 pm Jul 09, 202403:00 pm

What's the story The process of virus naming, traditionally based on the locations or animals where they were first discovered, is transforming. Dengue fever, known since the late 16th century and initially referred to as break-bone fever due to its severe body pains, was referred to as "dengue" in 1801 by Maria Luisa de Parma, then Queen of Spain. The exact origin of the name "dengue" remains uncertain but is believed to be related to the symptoms of the disease.

Disease spread

Dengue fever: A growing global health concern

Dengue fever, caused by four closely related flaviviruses spread by Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes, has seen a rapid increase in incidence over the past five years due to climate change and the El Nino climate pattern. In 2024 alone, more than 7.6 million cases of dengue and 3,000 deaths were reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) in just the first four months. The virus is now actively transmitting in 90 countries with 31 countries reporting higher-than-usual cases.

Naming theories

Theories behind the name 'Dengue' and its impact

The name "dengue" is believed to be related to the symptoms of the disease. One theory suggests that "dengue" might be derived from the Swahili term for the disease, "ki denga pepo," which translates to a sudden overtaking by an evil spirit. Alternatively, it could have originated from how people pronounced "dandy" in the Caribbean or the Spanish equivalent "dengeruo," both referencing the stiff, uncoordinated gait of those afflicted by dengue fever.

Virus classification

The growing list of known viruses and classification efforts

As advanced analytic techniques make virus identification easier, the list of known viruses is expanding rapidly. Scientists are responding by developing systematic naming systems to identify and classify new viruses as they emerge. Currently, there are 14,690 known species of virus that have been officially classified. However, the exact number of different viruses in the world remains unclear with estimates suggesting mammals alone could harbor 320,000 viruses.

Local dialects

Other viruses named after symptoms

Viruses like Chikungunya and O'nyong'nyong are named after the symptoms they cause. Chikungunya, a virus transmitted by mosquitoes, derives its name from the Kimakonde language of East Africa. It translates to "that which bends up," depicting the stooped posture of those suffering from intense joint pain and fever. Similarly, O'nyong'nyong, from Northern Uganda's Acholi dialect, translates to "very painful weakening of joints." These names reflect local observations and understanding of the effects these viruses have on the human body.

Locations

Viruses named after origins and convergences

Some viruses are named after the places they were first identified. For instance, Machupo Virus is linked to Bolivian Haemorrhagic Fever, named after the Machupo River where the first outbreak occurred in 1959. Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) derives its name from two distant locations: the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Crimea peninsula, where similar viruses were identified in 1967 and later found to be identical.

Catergorization

Rethinking virus naming for scientific clarity

Scientists find that naming viruses after symptoms or places, while intriguing, lacks the systematic logic required for effective virus categorization. Virologists need a clear understanding of biological relationships to develop diagnostic tests, treatments, and vaccines, and to predict the behavior of emerging viruses. Consequently, the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses, responsible for approving virus names, is exploring improved methods to bring structure and coherence to virus classification.

Virus diversity

The unseen world of viruses: A glimpse into the unknown

Despite the classification of 14,690 known virus species, scientists are still far from having a clear picture of the total number of different viruses in existence. For instance, it's estimated that mammals alone could be hosts to 320,000 viruses. Furthermore, a recent study revealed an astonishing diversity within the human gut itself, uncovering 140,000 bacteriophages - a type of virus that infects bacterial cells.

Insights

About the dengue virus

The dengue virus belongs to a group called hemorrhagic fever viruses, transmitted mainly by mosquitoes. Others spread through ticks or direct contact with infected bodily fluids or from mammals like bats. Symptoms include high fever, severe headache, joint and muscle pain, diarrhea, vomiting, and bleeding or bruising. Not everyone displays symptoms, but these fevers, including Ebola, Nipah, and Marburg viruses, can be severe, often fatal. They pose significant public health challenges due to their rapid transmission and serious health effects.