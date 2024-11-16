Summarize Simplifying... In short A 21-year-old in China, frustrated over failing exams and unhappy with his internship pay, stabbed eight people to death.

This follows a similar incident in Beijing's Haidian district where five people, including three children, were injured near an elementary school.

These attacks add to a growing list of violent incidents, including a fatal stabbing at a Shanghai Walmart.

The attack injured 17 others

China: 21-year-old stabs 8 people to death after failing exam

By Chanshimla Varah 10:19 pm Nov 16, 202410:19 pm

What's the story A 21-year-old student went on a stabbing spree in China's Wuxi city on Saturday evening, killing eight people and injuring 17 others. The attack occurred at the Wuxi Vocational Institute of Arts and Technology in Yixing, East China's Jiangsu Province. The suspect, surnamed Xu, was apprehended by police at the scene.

Motive

Student was angry as he didn't pass exam

According to preliminary investigations by Yixing public security authorities, the suspect carried out the attack as an act of frustration owing to his failure to pass exams and obtain a diploma. He was also angry with his internship compensation, Global Times reported, citing local public security authorities. Medical teams are treating the injured and a thorough investigation is ongoing.

Beijing attack

Separate stabbing incident in Beijing's Haidian district

This knife attack came less than a month after a similar incident in Beijing's Haidian district. Five people were injured in the stabbing attack near Zhongguancun No.3 Elementary School. Among the victims were three children. The suspect, identified as Tang, a 50-year-old male, was apprehended at the scene. A stabbing incident at Walmart in Shanghai on September 30 had also claimed the lives of three people and injured 15.