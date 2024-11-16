China: 21-year-old stabs 8 people to death after failing exam
A 21-year-old student went on a stabbing spree in China's Wuxi city on Saturday evening, killing eight people and injuring 17 others. The attack occurred at the Wuxi Vocational Institute of Arts and Technology in Yixing, East China's Jiangsu Province. The suspect, surnamed Xu, was apprehended by police at the scene.
Student was angry as he didn't pass exam
According to preliminary investigations by Yixing public security authorities, the suspect carried out the attack as an act of frustration owing to his failure to pass exams and obtain a diploma. He was also angry with his internship compensation, Global Times reported, citing local public security authorities. Medical teams are treating the injured and a thorough investigation is ongoing.
Separate stabbing incident in Beijing's Haidian district
This knife attack came less than a month after a similar incident in Beijing's Haidian district. Five people were injured in the stabbing attack near Zhongguancun No.3 Elementary School. Among the victims were three children. The suspect, identified as Tang, a 50-year-old male, was apprehended at the scene. A stabbing incident at Walmart in Shanghai on September 30 had also claimed the lives of three people and injured 15.