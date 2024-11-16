Bullet hits Southwest Airlines plane at Dallas airport, no injuries
A Southwest Airlines flight, which was preparing for takeoff from Dallas Love Field Airport, US was hit by a bullet on Friday evening (local time). The Boeing 737-800 aircraft, which was headed to Indianapolis International Airport, was struck on the right side just below the flight deck at around 8:30pm. No injuries were reported among passengers or crew members after the incident.
Southwest Airlines plane returns to terminal post-incident
After the bullet strike, the aircraft quickly returned to the terminal and passengers were evacuated safely. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that the plane was taken out of service after this incident. Southwest Airlines assured that they would arrange another flight for the affected passengers, ensuring their travel plans weren't significantly disrupted.
Law enforcement responds to shooting incident at airport
Law enforcement authorities, including Dallas Police and Dallas Fire-Rescue, quickly responded to the scene at Dallas Love Field Airport. The airport's runway 13R/31L was briefly closed but reopened later that night with little effect on operations. The shooting incident is now being investigated by Dallas police, who are working to get to the bottom of this.