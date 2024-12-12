Summarize Simplifying... In short Hamas has agreed to a temporary Israeli military presence in key areas of Gaza and to withdraw from the Egypt-Gaza Rafah crossing.

As part of a proposed ceasefire deal, nearly 100 hostages, including US citizens, could be released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

Hamas agrees to two of Israel's key demands

What's the story Hamas has agreed to two of Israel's key demands in ceasefire talks, according to Arab mediators. The deal will allow Israeli troops to remain in Gaza during the truce on a temporary basis, the mediators told the Wall Street Journal. Egypt and Qatar are mediating the talks with help from the United States. For months, Hamas has insisted that any new agreement must involve a permanent end to the war in Gaza and the complete evacuation of Israeli troops.

Strategic concessions

Hamas agrees to Israeli control over strategic Gaza corridors

The areas where Israel will keep its military presence include the Philadelphi Corridor along the Egypt-Gaza border and the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza. These areas are vital for monitoring displaced Palestinians returning northward from southern shelters. Hamas has also provided a list of hostages it plans to release under a ceasefire agreement, including US citizens abducted during an attack by Hamas-led terrorists on October 7.

Hostage negotiations

Hamas provides list of hostages for potential release

Of the 251 people held hostage in the October 7 attack, nearly 100 are still held captive, with about a third presumed dead. The proposed ceasefire deal, backed by Egypt and the US, also calls for a 60-day pause in hostilities. During this time, the hostages would be released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners in Israel's custody. The hope is to make it difficult for Hamas to resume full-scale warfare.

Border control

Hamas agrees to withdraw from Rafah crossing

In another major shift, Hamas has agreed to not operate or maintain a presence at the Egypt-Gaza Rafah crossing. This marks a shift in stance, as Hamas had earlier opposed these conditions. Despite the progress in negotiations, Arab mediators warn that Hamas could still back out of the deal at any time. However, they remain optimistic that hostages could be released shortly after an agreement is signed.

Conflict overview

Conflict background and ongoing negotiation efforts

According to the WSJ, hostages will be released shortly after the agreement goes into force, and Hamas will then begin to investigate the whereabouts and conditions of the remaining hostages. The conflict started with Hamas-led attacks on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, which left 1,200 dead and some 250 hostages taken. Since then, more than 44,000 people have been killed in Gaza. Israel now has 96 hostages left in Gaza, including dual nationals and at least 30 believed dead.