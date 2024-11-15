Summarize Simplifying... In short In an attempt to quell escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, the US has proposed a ceasefire, focusing on the enforcement of UN Resolution 1701, which demands southern Lebanon be free of unauthorized arms.

While Lebanon backs the resolution, Israel insists on its right to target Hezbollah if it breaches the truce or poses a threat.

The proposal suggests international monitoring to ensure compliance, marking the first written US effort in weeks to mediate peace in the region.

The document was handed over by Lisa Johnson, the US ambassador to Lebanon

US submits ceasefire proposal to end Israel-Hezbollah war to Lebanon

What's the story The United States has submitted a draft truce proposal to Lebanon to end the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, Reuters reported. The document was handed over by Lisa Johnson, the US ambassador to Lebanon, to Nabih Berri, speaker of Lebanon's parliament and a known Hezbollah ally. The move is aimed at seeking feedback from the Lebanese side on the proposed ceasefire terms, one of the sources told Reuters.

Conflict background

US's truce proposal: A bid to end Israel-Hezbollah hostilities

The US's move comes amid rising tensions between its ally Israel and the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah. The tensions escalated after a spike in Israeli air and ground campaigns following cross-border clashes in the ongoing Hamas-Israel war in Gaza. The draft proposal is Washington's first written effort in weeks to mediate peace between the two enemies.

Resolution 1701

Truce efforts focus on implementing UN resolution

The truce efforts revolve around better implementing United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701. This resolution, which ended the 2006 conflict between Hezbollah and Israel, calls for southern Lebanon to be free of unauthorized arms. Recent leaked drafts indicate a monitoring mechanism involving other countries could be part of the solution to ensure compliance with this resolution.

Stance divergence

Lebanon supports UN resolution, Israel demands right to target Hezbollah

While Lebanon has supported Resolution 1701 as a way to end the conflict, Israel maintains the right to target Hezbollah if it violates truce terms or poses a threat. Lebanese officials have said any "direct enforcement" by Israel would be rejected by Beirut. Hezbollah, formed in 1982 after Israeli forces invaded southern Lebanon, is backed by Iran and has considerable political power in Lebanon's parliament. It is classified as a terrorist organization by multiple countries, including the US and Australia.