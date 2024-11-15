'Go back...': Khalistani supporters call Canadians 'invaders' in viral video
As tensions escalate in Canada, a viral two-minute video shows Khalistani supporters referring to Canadians as "invaders." The footage shows participants waving Khalistani flags at a recent Nagar Kirtan, calling on "white people" to "go back to Europe and Israel." According to reports, Indian intelligence sources have described this as the "new normal" under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's leadership.
Video sparks online debate
The video has racked up over a million views, triggering an online debate. One user said, "Khalistani terrorists can't return to India, so Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and the New Zealand are doomed!" Whereas, there were others who raised questions over the veracity of the video. "That accent doesn't sound authentic. Might be a prank," wrote another user.
Khalistani groups' influence in Canada raises concerns
The video's release comes amid strained India-Canada relations after the June 2023 shooting of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a known Khalistani terrorist. Canada accused Indian officials of involvement in Nijjar's death, resulting in the mutual expulsion of top diplomats. Indian intelligence sources indicate that Khalistani groups are gaining influence in Canada due to inadequate surveillance and are reportedly demanding money from Hindus for protection while threatening local communities.
Watch the viral video here
Speculation over Trudeau's alleged support for Khalistani groups
Additionally, speculation is growing that PM Trudeau may be tacitly supporting pro-Khalistani groups to secure MP Jagmeet Singh's backing for the upcoming election. This comes at a time when Trudeau's popularity is waning, and his government is grappling with challenges in maintaining unity. Notably, the Canadian Prime Minister recently acknowledged that his government's allegations against the Indian regime were based on intelligence inputs rather than "concrete evidence," further intensifying political tensions.