NIA announces ₹10 lakh bounty for Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced a reward of ₹10 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Anmol is believed to be hiding in Canada after fleeing India on a fake passport last year. He is allegedly involved in multiple high-profile crimes, including the recent murder of Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai on October 12.
Bishnoi's involvement in high-profile murders and attacks
The Lawrence Bishnoi gang took responsibility for Siddique's murder, with Anmol suspected to have planned the assassination. He is also wanted in the murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and is connected to a shooting incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's house earlier this year. After taking responsibility for the attack on social media, a lookout notice was issued against him by the Mumbai Police.
Bishnoi's communication with assassins revealed
The Mumbai Crime Branch revealed that the assassins behind Siddique's murder spoke to Anmol on Snapchat before the assassination. The messages were deleted after being received, on Anmol's instructions who was allegedly operating from Canada and America. Nearly 10 people have been arrested in connection with Siddique's murder so far, including two suspected shooters and a weapon supplier.
NIA assures discreetness
Bishnoi's role in attack on Salman's residence
In the case of the attack on Khan's residence, Anmol reportedly gave a nine-minute speech to embolden the shooters before they fired multiple rounds outside Khan's home on April 14. Investigations found that the Bishnoi gang planned to procure advanced firearms from Pakistan for their operations. A network of about 60 to 70 individuals tracked Khan's movements extensively, pointing to a well-organized operation.