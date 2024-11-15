Summarize Simplifying... In short Swedish Minister Brandberg's unusual banana phobia has led her staff to create 'banana-free' zones at her events, sparking media attention.

Despite the ridicule, Prime Minister Kristersson defends her, emphasizing that phobias should be respected, not mocked.

Brandberg, acknowledging her "world's weirdest phobia," is seeking professional help, while colleagues and even opposition members express support and call for focus on her work, not her fear. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Sweden's Minister for Gender Equality and Work Life has a peculiar fear of bananas

Staff create 'banana-proof' zones for Swedish minister's unique phobia

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:27 pm Nov 15, 202401:27 pm

What's the story Sweden's Minister for Gender Equality and Work Life, Paulina Brandberg, has a peculiar fear of bananas that has recently turned into a national talking point. The bizarre phobia was revealed after leaked emails showed her staff's painstaking efforts to ensure that the fruit never came in contact with Brandberg. The emails, published by Expressen, featured requests from her aides to clear rooms of bananas before her arrival.

Email details

'No traces of bananas must be in the room'

One such email, sent to the Swedish speaker's office in September, specifically stated that "no traces of bananas must be in the room" due to a "strong allergy." Another correspondence revealed her staff's assurance that there would be no bananas at an event she was attending. The response from her team read, "We will secure the conference so that there are no bananas."

Official response

PM Kristersson defends Brandberg's banana phobia

Meanwhile, Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has defended Brandberg, saying her banana phobia hasn't stopped the government from functioning. He said he respects people with different phobias and slammed those who mock them. "I am disturbed when a hard-working cabinet minister is almost reduced to a phobia and people make fun of it," he said.

Personal steps

Brandberg seeks professional help for her phobia

Brandberg, who refused to comment to The Guardian, has confirmed that she is seeking professional help for her banana phobia. She called her fear "the world's weirdest phobia" in a conversation with Expressen. The revelation of Brandberg's unusual fear and the measures taken by her staff to accommodate it have sparked widespread discussion and media attention in Sweden.

Colleague support

Education Minister Pehrson calls media attention 'absurd'

Education Minister Johan Pehrson has called the media attention on Brandberg's phobia "absurd." He emphasized her contributions as a liberal and former prosecutor, adding, "We should all be able to focus on that instead." Opposition members have also rallied behind Brandberg. Teresa Carvalho from the Social Democrats disclosed she has the same phobia and stood in solidarity on this issue.