The position would put Kennedy in charge of a vast public health system

Who's Robert Kennedy Jr, vaccine skeptic now nominated health secretary

By Chanshimla Varah 01:25 pm Nov 15, 202401:25 pm

What's the story President-elect Donald Trump has picked vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The position would put Kennedy in charge of a vast public health system, including the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). He comes from one of the most well-known families in Democratic politics, being the son of US Attorney General Robert F Kennedy and the nephew of President John F Kennedy.

Vaccine skepticism

Kennedy's controversial stance on vaccines

Kennedy, a scion of the legendary Democratic clan, rose to prominence as an environmental lawyer who successfully challenged huge corporations such as DuPont and Monsanto. But during the last two decades, he has increasingly focused his efforts on promoting vaccine claims that are in direct opposition to the prevailing scientific consensus. He heads the Children's Health Defense, an anti-vaccine activist group. The Center for Countering Digital Hate has flagged him as a major spreader of COVID-19 vaccine misinformation.

HHS overhaul

Kennedy's proposed changes to HHS

Although he claims he's not anti-vaccine, Kennedy has said "there's no vaccine that is safe and effective" and called for resistance to CDC vaccination guidelines. Kennedy plans sweeping changes at HHS, including firing 600 employees at the National Institutes of Health and replacing them with new ones. He wants to tackle what he calls a "chronic disease epidemic," focusing on obesity, mental illness, etc.

Proposals

He wants to remove FDA fees paid by drugmakers

His proposals also include eliminating liability protections for drug companies and barring drugmakers from advertising on TV. He also wants to remove FDA fees paid by drugmakers for product reviews, which would require new federal budget appropriations. Kennedy, who was hooked to heroin for 14 years as a teenager, has also expressed a desire to help address America's substance misuse epidemic.

Nomination response

Mixed reactions to Kennedy's nomination

The nomination has sparked mixed reactions. While some public health officials oppose it, others, like Senator Rand Paul, support it as a move to reform HHS post-Fauci era. Colorado Governor Jared Polis expressed optimism about Kennedy's potential impact on big pharma and corporate agriculture. However, Dr. Peter Lurie from the Center for Science in the Public Interest said, "Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is not remotely qualified for the role and should be nowhere near the science-based agencies."