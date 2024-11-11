Summarize Simplifying... In short Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has confirmed authorizing pager attacks in Lebanon, leading to an escalation in conflict with Hezbollah.

Investigations reveal that the pagers, used by Hezbollah for communication, were tampered with and linked to an Israeli front.

This new method of warfare, involving booby-trapped devices, has sparked concerns over setting a dangerous precedent. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The blasts occurred on September 17 and 18

Netanyahu confirms authorizing pager attacks in Lebanon

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:00 am Nov 11, 202410:00 am

What's the story Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed that he authorized the pager attacks in Lebanon that killed nearly 40 Hezbollah members. The explosions, which occurred on September 17 and 18, injured an estimated 3,000 people associated with the Iran-backed militant group. "Netanyahu confirmed Sunday that he greenlighted the pager operation in Lebanon," his spokesperson Omer Dostri told news agency AFP.

International response

Lebanon files complaint with UN over pager attacks

Meanwhile, the Lebanese government has lodged a complaint with the United Nations Labour Agency, calling the attack an "egregious war against humanity." This comes after Hezbollah vowed to retaliate against what they see as a major blow to their operations. The group had initially blamed Israel for these attacks, calling it an "Israeli breach" of their communications network.

Escalating conflict

Israel intensifies military operations against Hezbollah

The pager attacks came soon after Israel announced an expansion of its military objectives after Hamas's October 7 attacks. This expansion included targeting Hezbollah along the Lebanese border. Since then, Israel has ramped up its military operations against Hezbollah, including airstrikes on their main bastion in south Beirut.

Attack details

Investigation reveals tampering with pagers used in attacks

Reports indicate that the pagers used in the attacks were tampered with prior to their import into Lebanon. Some theories suggest Israeli interference during the supply chain or Mossad's involvement in planting explosives within the devices. A Lebanese investigation discovered that these pagers had been booby-trapped, introducing a new method of warfare that has raised concerns about setting a dangerous precedent if not condemned.

Investigation findings

Pagers used in attacks linked to Israeli front

According to The New York Times, these pagers were manufactured by BAC Consulting for Taiwanese manufacturer Gold Apollo. BAC is reportedly part of an Israeli front. The devices were used by Hezbollah operatives as a low-tech means of communication to evade Israeli location-tracking. The Lebanese labor minister has warned that this method of warfare sets a dangerous precedent if not condemned.