What's the story

The Union Health Ministry has confirmed two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Karnataka.

The patients include a three-month-old girl and an eight-month-old boy, both of whom were admitted to Bengaluru's Baptist Hospital with bronchopneumonia.

The ministry said that neither patient had traveled internationally and that HMPV is not new to India or globally.

"Cases of respiratory illnesses associated with HMPV have been reported in various countries," the ministry said.