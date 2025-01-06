No unusual surge in India, Centre says on HMPV
What's the story
The Union Health Ministry has confirmed two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Karnataka.
The patients include a three-month-old girl and an eight-month-old boy, both of whom were admitted to Bengaluru's Baptist Hospital with bronchopneumonia.
The ministry said that neither patient had traveled internationally and that HMPV is not new to India or globally.
"Cases of respiratory illnesses associated with HMPV have been reported in various countries," the ministry said.
Virus overview
HMPV: A common respiratory virus
HMPV is a common respiratory virus that causes cold and cough-like symptoms. It mainly affects children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems.
The ministry assured that India is well-equipped to handle any potential increase in respiratory illnesses.
"The recent preparedness drill conducted across the country has shown that India is well-equipped to handle any potential increase in respiratory illnesses," it added.
Ongoing surveillance
ICMR to monitor HMPV trends, WHO provides global updates
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will continue to monitor HMPV trends over the year. The World Health Organization (WHO) is also updating on similar situations across the world, including China.
Despite fears of respiratory infections peaking during winter, China's foreign ministry dismissed fears of an outbreak.
The Indian health ministry remains vigilant through its surveillance channels to ensure public health safety.