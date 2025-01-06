IMD predicts light rain, dense fog in Delhi/NCR
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi and its surrounding regions, predicting light rain and dense fog on Monday.
The weather agency predicts temperatures in the national capital to hover between 7°C and 18°C from January 6 to January 10.
Moderate to dense fog is likely from Tuesday to Thursday with possible thundershowers around Saturday.
Fog impact
Delhi grapples with season's worst fog, disrupts transportation
Delhi experienced its worst fog of the season late Friday night, which lasted for as long as 12 hours. This caused major disruptions in flights, trains, and road traffic.
Visibility at Palam reduced to zero for nine hours while Safdarjung recorded zero visibility for six hours.
The IMD has warned that this dense fog will continue over parts of North India till Thursday.
Pollution update
Delhi's air quality improves slightly, remains 'very poor'
Delhi's air quality has improved slightly, moving from "severe" to "very poor" with an AQI of 317 on Monday.
However, major pollution hotspots such as Alipur and Anand Vihar still recorded AQI levels above 350.
NCR cities such as Noida and Gurugram, however, reported better AQI readings of 188 and 164 respectively.
Pollution measures
CAQM lifts Stage III restrictions, 'poor' air quality persists
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) lifted Stage III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan as pollution levels have declined.
However, despite the improvements, Delhi's air quality is likely to stay in the "poor" category over the next few days.
The IMD said the current weather patterns may provide temporary relief from the persistent air pollution in the region.
Weather forecast
Fresh western disturbance to affect northwest India
A fresh western disturbance is expected to impact Northwest India from Friday to Sunday, bringing more rain and snowfall.
The Western Himalayan region is expected to witness heavy snowfall and downpours due to this disturbance.
Light showers are also expected in the plains of Northwest India during this time.
Regional forecast
Moderate rains forecasted for northeastern states
Apart from Delhi's weather, moderate rains are also predicted for a few Northeastern states on Tuesday and Wednesday.
These rains may lead to fluctuations in humidity and temperatures but are not likely to be heavy.
The IMD has advised residents to be cautious during early mornings and evenings due to dense fog conditions.