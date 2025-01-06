What's the story

In a shocking display of apathy, the body of 27-year-old Rahul Ahirwar was left unattended on a road for over four hours after a fatal accident.

The incident took place while Ahirwar was on his way to Delhi and was hit by an unidentified vehicle.

The accident site turned into a bone of contention between Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh police forces, delaying the removal of Ahirwar's body from the scene.