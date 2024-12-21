Kejriwal announces 'Ambedkar Samman' scholarship for Dalits amid Ambedkar row
Amid the controversy over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on BR Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a new scholarship scheme for Dalit students. The 'Dr Ambedkar Samman Scholarship' will provide Dalit students from Delhi with free education in foreign universities.
Scholarship a response to BJP's 'insult' of Ambedkar: Kejriwal
Kejriwal has called the scholarship scheme a counter to the Bharatiya Janata Party's "insult" of Ambedkar. He said, "Union Home Minister Amit Shah insulted and made fun of Babasaheb Dr Ambedkar in Parliament. Crores of people who love Ambedkar were deeply pained." The Delhi government will bear all expenses of education, travel, and accommodation for eligible students under this scheme.
Scholarship extends to children of Dalit government employees
The 'Dr Ambedkar Samman Scholarship' will also be offered to children of government employees belonging to the Dalit community. However, the details of how and when these scholarships will be distributed have not yet been revealed. This announcement comes as Delhi prepares for assembly elections next year, possibly making it a major part of the AAP's campaign strategy.
Shah's comments on Ambedkar spark controversy
The controversy started after Shah's comments in the Rajya Sabha, where he said it had become a "fashion" to take Ambedkar's name often. This invited the opposition's ire with demands for Shah's resignation and privilege motions moved by parties like the Trinamool Congress and Congress. In light of these events, Kejriwal announced this scholarship initiative as a mark of his respect for Ambedkar.
Kejriwal promises additional benefits if AAP retains power
Apart from the scholarship scheme, Kejriwal has also promised more benefits if his party stays in power in Delhi. These include a monthly stipend of ₹2,100 to all adult women and free medical treatment to senior citizens at government and private hospitals. He had also announced another initiative, 'Sanjeevani Yojana,' which provides free treatment to elderly residents (aged 60 and above) in Delhi.