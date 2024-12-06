Summarize Simplifying... In short Delhi has seen a significant rise in malaria and chikungunya cases, nearly doubling from last year due to a delayed monsoon season that created more mosquito breeding grounds.

However, the early onset of winter is expected to reduce dengue cases.

Amidst this, the city is also tackling the threat of Japanese encephalitis, prompting increased mosquito control efforts. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Malaria, chikungunya cases surge by 99% in Delhi

Delhi: Dengue cases drop but malaria, chikungunya surge by 99%

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:22 pm Dec 06, 202412:22 pm

What's the story Delhi has seen a sharp rise in mosquito-borne diseases this year, especially malaria and chikungunya. Till November 30, the city reported over 5,700 dengue cases with three deaths. This is a decline from last year's tally of 9,266 cases. However, malaria and chikungunya have spiked to their worst in recent years.

Disease surge

Malaria and chikungunya cases reach record highs

Malaria cases in Delhi have almost doubled, with a 99% spike from last year. The city reported 766 cases against 384 last year, the highest incidence of malaria in the last four years. Chikungunya cases also witnessed a sharp spike to 266, up from a mere 44 in 2023. The biggest spike for both diseases was recorded between September and October.

Weather factor

Delayed monsoon and early winter impact disease spread

The delayed monsoon season has been cited as a major reason for this year's spike in mosquito-borne diseases. Mosquitoes generally breed during the monsoon season from June to September, but late rains resulted in more breeding grounds. The early arrival of winter, however, has helped curb the number of cases. Senior officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) expect dengue cases to continue decreasing as temperatures drop further.

Additional threat

Delhi also addresses threat of Japanese encephalitis

Apart from dengue, malaria, and chikungunya, Delhi is also facing the threat of Japanese encephalitis. A case was reported earlier this month, leading to intensified anti-mosquito operations by the MCD. The city's health department has been proactive in its approach to tackle these rising disease rates, with increased funding for mosquito control efforts.