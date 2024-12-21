Summarize Simplifying... In short AAP leaders Balbir Singh and Sukhbir Dalal have switched to BJP, criticizing the AAP government's unfulfilled promises and policies.

Singh accused the Delhi government of neglecting Punjabi language education, while Dalal expressed frustration over a stalled sports university project.

This political shift comes as Delhi prepares for Assembly elections in February 2025, with AAP and BJP finalizing their candidate lists.

AAP leaders Balbir Singh, Sukhbir Dalal join BJP

By Snehil Singh 04:37 pm Dec 21, 202404:37 pm

What's the story Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Balbir Singh and Sukhbir Dalal joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday. The announcement was made in the presence of Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi general secretary Ashish Sood, and Union Minister Harsh Malhotra. Singh is a six-time member of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, while Dalal is a former MLA.

Singh, Dalal express dissatisfaction with AAP

Both Singh and Dalal were also critical of the AAP government. Singh slammed the Delhi government for "deliberately not appointing Punjabi language teachers," which he said has negatively impacted Sikh students. Meanwhile, Dalal expressed his anger over unfulfilled promises of a sports university project that has seen no progress in five years, despite an act being passed for it.

Dalal accuses Kejriwal of misleading public

Dalal accused AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of misleading the public about a budget allocation for the sports university project. He said, "If this person can lie to everyone like this... then I made up my mind that I cannot stay in this party." Dismissing speculation about his motives for switching parties, Dalal emphasized his discontent with AAP's leadership and policies.

Delhi Assembly elections expected in February 2025

The Delhi Assembly elections are due in February as the current Assembly's term is coming to an end. The term of the current Assembly ends on February 23, 2025. The AAP has released its candidates' list for the election with big names, including Kejriwal from New Delhi and Atishi from Kalkaji. The BJP is likely to announce its candidates soon.