The BJP has criticized Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the ₹3.75 crore renovation of his bungalow, accusing him of misusing government resources.

In response, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dismissed these claims as baseless propaganda, accusing the BJP of diverting attention from more pressing issues.

Amidst the controversy, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated a probe into potential tender rule violations during the bungalow's construction.

BJP calls Kejriwal's residence a 'palace of mirrors'

BJP shares visuals of Kejriwal's bungalow; AAP calls it 'propaganda'

By Snehil Singh 05:38 pm Dec 10, 202405:38 pm

What's the story The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has stepped up its attack on former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the alleged misuse of public funds to renovate his official residence. The party shared video snippets of the interiors of the bungalow, at 6 Flag Staff Road in Civil Lines, calling it a "sheesh mahal" or palace of mirrors. Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva claimed on social media that Kejriwal built a "7-Star Resort for himself by embezzling public money."

Financial details

BJP alleges misuse of public funds for luxury renovations

Sachdeva detailed the costs involved in the renovation. Marble granite lighting cost ₹1.9 crore, civil work amounted to ₹1.5 crore, and gym/spa fittings were priced at ₹35 lakh. This totals to ₹3.75 crore. He criticized Kejriwal for breaking promises of not using government resources for personal gain and compared the bungalow's cost to potential public goods purchases like EWS flats and e-rickshaws.

Counterclaim

AAP dismisses allegations as 'baseless propaganda'

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders have rubbished these allegations as "baseless propaganda." Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia accused the BJP of diverting attention from issues like education and health reforms. "Instead of answering critical questions about mismanagement of funds for schools, mid-day meals, and hospitals in states like Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, they focus on Kejriwal's former official residence," Sisodia said.

Ongoing investigation

CBI probe and AAP's response to allegations

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched a probe into alleged tender rule violations while constructing the bungalow, but has not registered a regular case. Dismissing the allegations, Kejriwal welcomed any probe into the renovations, claiming no illegal activity would be found. The controversy rages on as both parties gear up for the upcoming elections in Delhi.