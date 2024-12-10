Opposition moves no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman
The Congress-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) has moved a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar. The opposition bloc alleges Dhankhar has been biased in his conduct in the House. Over 50 MPs from the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Rashtriya Janata Dal have backed the move.
Parliament adjourned amid allegations against Sonia Gandhi
The no-confidence motion was filed in the Rajya Sabha Secretariat on Tuesday morning, after a day of chaos in Parliament. The ruckus was caused by clashes between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs and opposition members over several issues, including Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's alleged links with businessman George Soros. This resulted in adjournments in both the Houses for the day.
Opposition criticizes Dhankhar's handling of allegations
The opposition's decision to move against Dhankhar stemmed from his handling of these allegations in the House. Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge slammed Dhankhar for permitting comments against Gandhi while rejecting notices for discussion on other issues. "What the Leader of the House (referring to JP Nadda) said is a lie. It is (also) wrong to damage the image of a member who is not present," he said.
Opposition's no-confidence motion unlikely to succeed
Despite the opposition's move, sources from the Trinamool Congress have said that they don't have the numbers to pass the motion in both Houses of Parliament. Parliamentary rules mandate a simple majority in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha for such a motion to succeed. However, this hasn't deterred the opposition, which sources said acted on principle rather than hopes of success.