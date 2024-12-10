Summarize Simplifying... In short After a tumultuous day in Parliament, the opposition has filed a no-confidence motion against the Rajya Sabha Chairman, Dhankhar, over his handling of allegations involving Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and businessman George Soros.

Despite the move, insiders from the Trinamool Congress suggest the motion is unlikely to pass due to lack of majority support.

However, the opposition remains undeterred, acting on principle rather than expectation of success.

Over 50 opposition MPs backed the move

Opposition moves no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:26 pm Dec 10, 202403:26 pm

What's the story The Congress-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) has moved a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar. The opposition bloc alleges Dhankhar has been biased in his conduct in the House. Over 50 MPs from the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Rashtriya Janata Dal have backed the move.

Parliamentary chaos

Parliament adjourned amid allegations against Sonia Gandhi

The no-confidence motion was filed in the Rajya Sabha Secretariat on Tuesday morning, after a day of chaos in Parliament. The ruckus was caused by clashes between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs and opposition members over several issues, including Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's alleged links with businessman George Soros. This resulted in adjournments in both the Houses for the day.

Criticism voiced

Opposition criticizes Dhankhar's handling of allegations

The opposition's decision to move against Dhankhar stemmed from his handling of these allegations in the House. Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge slammed Dhankhar for permitting comments against Gandhi while rejecting notices for discussion on other issues. "What the Leader of the House (referring to JP Nadda) said is a lie. It is (also) wrong to damage the image of a member who is not present," he said.

Motion prospects

Opposition's no-confidence motion unlikely to succeed

Despite the opposition's move, sources from the Trinamool Congress have said that they don't have the numbers to pass the motion in both Houses of Parliament. Parliamentary rules mandate a simple majority in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha for such a motion to succeed. However, this hasn't deterred the opposition, which sources said acted on principle rather than hopes of success.